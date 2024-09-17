Upcoming schedule could benefit Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The timeline for Tua Tagovailoa's return isn't known, but the Miami Dolphins may get a big break by having an early-season bye week that had fans complaining when the schedule was released.
Miami will travel to Seattle this week to face the Seahawks. Skylar Thompson will handle the quarterback duties, and the Dolphins will probably rely heavily on the run game. Following this week, it could be a Thompson vs. Tyler Huntley competition that starts when the Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.
It's tough to speculate on something like Tua's condition because there are so many variables to get through before a decision can be made.
The Dolphins have their bye in Week 6 following a road game against the New England Patriots on October 6. Even without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins should still be favored to win their next three games.
Early bye week could help the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa not playing
It's unclear whether Tua will be ready to return by Week 7, but the Dolphins' bye week comes at a good time.
Miami will face the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals following their bye before traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills a second time. From there, the Dolphins' schedule will get much tougher, with the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers to come.
A priority now is to get the team ready for whoever is starting at quarterback during Tua's absence. Mike McDaniel needs to get his act together. Miami's play-calling has been horribly inconsistent. He must lean heavily on the rushing attack to take pressure off the quarterback's inexperience.
Opposing teams will also know this. Tyreek Hill without Tua may not pose the same threat, and while teams will still have to keep him double-covered, they will know Miami's best offensive strategy will be to run the ball.