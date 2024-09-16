Dolphins sign perfect quarterback to steal starting job from Skylar Thompson in Week 3
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback who will compete with Skylar Thompson for the starting job while Tua Tagovailoa is out, and it might have been their best option all along. According to reports, the Dolphins are adding former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to the roster. Miami is signing him off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.
Huntley has been in the NFL since 2020, having played all of his career with the Ravens. This offseason, he was with the Browns, but was released. He joined the Ravens' PS. In 2022, Huntley made the Pro Bowl. However, the quarterbacks who were voted in declined, and the NFL kept rolling through names. He was 2-2 that season after starting four games and appearing in six for Baltimore.
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran QB Tyler Huntley
Huntley has talent that the Dolphins will need to bring out of him. He has a big arm and moves around the pocket well enough. In Miami, Huntley could give the Dolphins enough of a boost at quarterback to get through the next few weeks until Tua is healthy.
Skylar Thompson is expected to start this week against the Seahawks. If he has a good game, he may keep the job for another week, but Huntley may be the better option when the Dolphins return to the East Coast a week later to host the Titans. Who knows, maybe he could hit the ground running and push for the starting spot right away?
The Ravens have had a good offense the last few years, but their system is based on Lamar Jackson's ability to run more than his ability to throw consistently. They are a solid running team that can take pressure off the quarterback. Prior to the 2023 season, many believed that Jackson's production suffered as a result of the receiver group he was saddled with. In 2023, that group improved, but Huntley didn't get much work with them.
In Miami, Huntley, should he get to start, will have two of the top wide receivers in the game and a running game that looks impressive early when Mike McDaniel sticks with it. Huntley may not be the best option to take over for Tua, but he is better competition for Thompson and there weren't many other options with similar potential.