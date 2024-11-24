Updated NFL playoff picture and standings after Dolphins destroy Patriots
By Brian Miller
There are a lot of smiles on the fans making their way to the parking lot after the Miami Dolphins shut down a late attempt at a rally by the New England Patriots. One of those reasons is the playoff update.
The Dolphins are not ready to take over their own destiny in 2024, but they moved up significantly and may just be the team the rest of the league is trying to fend off.
Miami beat the Patriots by two scores and again scored more than 30 points. The Week 12 victory has the Dolphins on the verge of taking over the seventh seed in the chase for the postseason.
Updated AFC playoff picture and standings after Week 12
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
- Buffalo Bills (9-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)
- Houston Texans (7-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
- Denver Broncos (6-5)
In the hunt
- Miami Dolphins (5-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Miami moved into the eighth seed after the Colts (5-7) lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Indianapolis holds the head-to-head tie-breaker against Miami but has not had its bye week yet.
The Dolphins can't take over the seventh seed this week. The Broncos currently hold that position and, with six wins, will maintain a lead over the Dolphins regardless of the outcome of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A loss would most certainly help Miami climb to within one game. The Broncos have yet to have their bye week, as well. The Chargers and Ravens, both with seven wins, hold the fifth and sixth seeds, and they will play each other on Monday Night Football.
Miami has not had a need to keep an eye on the AFC South, but the Titans beat the Texans on Sunday, and that drops the Texans to 7-5. Should the Texans and Colts finish with a tie, the Texans could be looking at needing a wild-card spot. It will not affect the Dolphins now, but it is worth watching down the road.