Dolphins' laughably dominant second quarter shows offense has officially woken up
By Mike Luciano
Even when Tua Tagovailoa was in the lineup, the 2024 Miami Dolphins offense looked like a shell of the one that was at or near the top of many important offensive categories. No matter who is under center, Miami was unable to get Tyreek Hill going and replicate their past explosiveness.
That all changed against Drake Maye and a New England Patriots team that is already looking forward to 2025. The Dolphins had their best half of football of the 2024 season, and possibly of the entire Mike McDaniel era, against a Patriots defense that had no answers.
Not only did Miami so thoroughly dominate Maye and the Patriots offense that they failed to score a point in the first half, but they also put up 24 of their own on the back of three Tagovailoa touchdown passes. The second quarter was as dominant a showing as a football team could possibly have.
Not only did the Dolphins tally over 200 yards of offense, but they limited the Patriots to a mind-boggling -11 total yards in the quarter. Everything is coming up Milhouse for Miami after weeks of constant struggles, and this turnaround could make them a viable playoff team.
Dolphins offense wakes up after outgaining Patriots by 222 yards in second quarter
While Hill has made some plays, the fact that everyone not named Hill has been on fire might be the biggest victory Miami can lay claim to in this one. Jaylen Waddle, who has been up and down this season, already cracked 100 yards receiving in the quarter.
Two of Tagovailoa's three touchdowns went to De'Von Achane, who looks just as speedy as ever in his return to prominence. Jonnu Smith, who has been an absolute revelation at the tight end spot, caught seven passes for 71 yards while finding the end zone again.
Miami's offense isn't perfect, as the offensive line is still a question mark and Tagovailoa hasn't played this well all year. However, if they are going to make a run at the postseason, it won't be because they have a shutdown defense that bullies opponents.
If they keep playing even half this effectively throughout the remainder of the season on the offensive side ball, they can beat anyone.