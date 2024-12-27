Mike McDaniel gives encouraging Jaylen Waddle injury update for Week 17

We won't know until Sunday whether or not the Miami Dolphins will have certain players active against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, but there is good news from this week regarding one player.

The news is good in regards to Jaylen Waddle, but they have to be careful and keep him from hurting himself. Waddle avoided serious injury to his knee and didn't need to have surgery, but they still shouldn't rush him back. If the Dolphins don't need him on the field, letting him get more recovery is a smart move.

Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Friday and was asked about his star receiver. McDaniel didn't want to give anything away, but he did say that while Waddle has been limited in practice, he is optimistic that he might be on the field Sunday.

Coach Mike McDaniel says he's optimistic about Jaylen Waddle's availability for Sunday's game in Cleveland - teased that he could be listed as questionable.



Kendall Fuller is OUT. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 27, 2024

Miami could be eliminated from the playoffs before they play Sunday, and if that is the case, McDaniel should seriously consider keeping Waddle on the sideline. Why risk further injury on a lost season?

Dolphins need to move into evaluation mode if they are eliminated

Miami will likely be without Dee Eskridge again this week, leaving the door open for more Malik Washington reps. Washington has looked good in his limited play this year. The Dolphins should also give more work to Erik Ezukanma, who may be out of a job in Miami after the season.

The WR unit needs to be reworked ahead of the 2025 season, but there is a good group of three, including Hill, Waddle, and Washington. Depth was the problem this year, and that needs to change in the offseason.

if the Dolphins are still alive for a playoff spot when they play the Browns, having Waddle and Hill on the field would certainly help Tua Tagovailoa.

