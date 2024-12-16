Jaylen Waddle injury update is excellent news for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins suffered a potentially season-ending loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15, but they almost lost one of their top receivers.
Jaylen Waddle exited the game in the second half and didn't return with a leg injury. After hopping across the field on one leg, Waddle limped with help to the medical tent, and that was the end of his day. Now, the extent of his injury is known, and it is good news for the Dolphins and the player.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Waddle avoided serious injury and will be day-to-day.
I will save you the time to comment on this one, yes, very few will care that he can play the rest of the season. While we won't know when he will be available, Miami's hopes of getting into the playoffs are less than seven percent, so do they really need to push him to get back on the field?
Miami Dolphins need to think about sitting other veterans in final three games
There is no real need for Waddle to get back on the field, but he isn't the only one. Isaiah Wynn doesn't need to be back on the field either. Wynn has missed the entire season and most of training camp. There is no need to play him now.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb has been practicing for the last two weeks but why bother to bring him back now with the season all but officially over?
What the Dolphins need to do is begin the process of evaluation. Players like Mohamed Kamara need to be on the field and not on the inactive list. Terron Armstead should be shut down so Patrick Paul can take the rest of the season's reps, and Miami needs to take a better look at its defensive line as well.
Of course, nothing will happen until the Dolphins are actually eliminated from playoff contention, but at this point, they are hanging on to nothing more than straws.