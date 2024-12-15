Latest Jaylen Waddle injury update after leaving Week 15 vs. Texans
By Brian Miller
Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins so far in Week 15, and it may have just taken another hit if the news on Jaylen Waddle turns out bad.
With the Dolphins down by seven in the second quarter, Waddle had his ankle twisted underneath a pile and hopped on one foot across the field before collapsing on the Dolphins' sideline in pain. The refs called a timeout and Waddle got up and walked with a visible limp to the blue medical tent.
In his place, Grant DuBose took to the field. It isn't going to be a good situation for the Dolphins if Waddle can't return.
The Dolphins are clinging to their playoff hopes, and not having Waddle on the field may force Mike McDaniel to rely more on the rushing attack, which has not been consistent lately. The Texans are taking away Tyreek Hill, as most teams have this year.
McDaniel will need to rely on Jonnu Smith and Malik Washington to pick up some of the slack without Waddle on the field.
Latest Jaylen Waddle updates after suffering knee injury vs. Texans
Jaylen Waddle listed as questionable to return with a right knee injury
Waddle's injury doesn't bode well for the Dolphins' chances of picking up a crucial win against the Texans. They can't afford to lose.
Miami is struggling offensively against a much more physically gifted defense. Tua Tagovailoa is under constant pressure, and as a result, his throws have been rushed and off-target throughout the game. He has one fumble and an interception and has looked out of sync.
On the other hand, Jason Sanders has hit field goals from 55 and 36 yards, but the dolphins trail going into the second half. Sanders is giving the Dolphins a lot of reasons to keep him around beyond this season.
Hopefully, Waddle is OK.