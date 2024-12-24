Here's how Dolphins can make the playoffs after Week 16 win vs. 49ers

When Kader Kohou intercepted 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Week 16, he gave the team another week of playoff hope.

Miami is still alive, but the road to the 2024 postseason isn't perfect, and it isn't something the Dolphins can control.

Staying alive may turn out to be fruitless, but it is why they play each week. Miami has a shot at the playoffs, but a few things need to happen first. Heading into Week 17, the Dolphins can't clinch a spot, but they can stay alive to enter the final week of the season.

How can the Dolphins make the playoffs with two games to go?

Looking ahead to the final two weeks of the NFL season, this is what has to happen for the Dolphins to earn a spot as a Wild Card team.

Dolphins must win both of their final two games

Colts must lose at least one of their remaining two games

Broncos OR Chargers need to lose their final two games

The first part is something the Dolphins should be able to do. They play the Browns and Jets.

For the next part, the Broncos OR the Chargers have to lose two games. If each team wins one game, the Dolphins are eliminated. Given the head-to-head situation with the Colts, the Dolphins can't take a playoff spot from them if they end up tied.

Miami will play the Browns in Week 17 on Sunday, but both the Chargers and Broncos play on Saturday. If they both win, the Dolphins will be eliminated before kickoff Sunday afternoon. Here are the remaining schedules for each of the three teams Miami needs help from:

Week Colts Broncos Chargers Week 17 at Giants at Bengals at Patriots Week 18 Jaguars Chiefs at Raiders

Thanks to the Bills' victory over the Patriots in Week 16, the Chiefs have not locked up a home-field advantage. A loss in Week 17 to the Steelers on Christmas Day will force the Chiefs to play for the number one seed in Week 18 instead of resting their starters.

