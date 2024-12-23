Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Mike McDaniel after Dolphins' win

The Miami Dolphins won on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but star receiver Tyreek Hill, despite one touchdown reception, didn't have his best day.

Following the game, Hill knew what kind of game he had, and he also had a plan to make sure it doesn't happen again. As a result, Hill sent a message to Mike McDaniel following the victory.

Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury all season, but he isn't using that as an excuse. Instead, he is using McDaniel's vet rest days as a reason.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill attributed his drops today to a lack of reps during the week:



“Those vet rest days are starting to show … those Wednesday reps are definitely showing. As a leader, I need to bite the bullet and get those reps with Tua.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 23, 2024

Hill didn't practice much in the week leading up to the 49ers game, and he hasn't been practicing nearly as much as he used to. With the season now in the final month, many veterans get days off, but Hill clearly doesn't want it.

It will be interesting to see if McDaniel works with him next week as the Dolphins prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Miami will again enter the week in a must-win situation, but its playoff chances also hinge on what the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts do.

Tyreek Hill has had his statistically worst season since he was a rookie

This year has not been good for Hill. Sunday's touchdown was only his sixth of the season. Hill has 834 receiving yards this season, including 29 yards in Week 16. With two games to go, he may not get to 1,000 yards. On Sunday, he was targeted seven times but only caught three passes.

Hill was up against a tough Niners defense. They were able to blanket him, with Jaylen Waddle out of the game with a knee injury. De'Von Achane led the team in receiving with six receptions for 70 yards. Jonnu Smith finished the day with six catches for 62.

Hopefully, Hill's plan to get more practice reps will help in the final two games.

More Dolphins News and Analysis