Dolphins face big Mike McDaniel decision after embarrassing loss to Jets

Stephen Ross tossed a football across the locker room to Mike McDaniel after they beat the San Francisco 49ers. It was widely considered an acknowledgment that McDaniel was safe.

On Monday, he should ask for it back.

Miami beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 to stay alive, but it wasn't always a pretty game. In Week 18, the Dolphins managed to show once again just how unprepared they were to do their part to keep their playoff hopes alive. That alone should be enough for Ross.

The Dolphins have a talented football team, but they can't show up when they need to the most. Against teams above .500, Miami struggles, and when they are in a must-win situation, they don't play well. Nothing is going to change until Ross changes.

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier have given Dolphins no reason to retain them

Miami needs to part ways with general manager Chris Grier. Grier has been with the team since 2000 and has been the GM since 2016. The Dolphins have not won a single playoff game since Grier arrived.

Throughout his GM career, Grier has hired Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and McDaniel. He has spent money to build a roster that remains inconsistent, undisciplined, and dotted with holes. Miami is not a physically imposing team, and it is not a team that can consistently compete. Against the New York Jets, who were playing for absolutely nothing, the Dolphins played like they were on the field for far less.

If Ross wants this to change, it should also include McDaniel. He is over his head. It is a broken record to say he is making the same mistakes he did in his rookie season three years ago.

The biggest problem for Ross is that there is no guarantee that a change will actually work unless he backs away and goes completely outside of the organization to get a new GM. Unfortunately, the speculation and rumors about Grier potentially retiring after the season is only a semi-retirement. The rumor is that he could take on a broader role as a team executive, and Marvin Allen, his assistant, would take over.

That isn't going to make Dolphins fans happy or make the team any better. The only way this all changes is if Ross cuts the cord and moves on entirely.

