New report could be a nightmare scenario for the Dolphins and a new GM

The Miami Dolphins have one problem they can't seem to get out of the way of. They tend to make the same mistakes over and over again. Will they make a similar one with Chris Grier?

The Dolphins need to make a change, and Grier's name has been one that remains on the tips of media and fans' tongues. His decisions as GM leave a lot to be desired when the franchise continues to spin its wheels while showing little growth.

A new report from CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones suggests that Grier's time as the Dolphins' general manager might be coming to an end, but not the way many fans have been potentially expecting.

According to Jones, Grier may retire after the 2024 season is completed, but that comes with a caveat of potential trouble as well.

It has been said repeatedly in the media and here that Stephen Ross doesn't want to go through another general manager search, but Grier's history isn't good. To be clear, his previous attempts have not been great. In the report, Jones points out that Ross, at 84, isn't likely ready to conduct another search.

"A strong rumor around the league during the fall was that Grier could retire and move to a senior advisor role," reports Jones. "But many have questioned whether the 84-year-old Stephen Ross would want to conduct a search for a new GM, especially considering how well-liked Grier is within the building."

Chris Grier potentially retiring after the season is an entirely new dilemma for the Dolphins

So, what if Grier does retire from his current position to take a higher executive role with the team? It would be similar to the Mike Tannenbaum situation that eventually cleared the path for Grier to become the GM.

A quick trip down memory lane isn't a good one for Dolphins fans. Jeff Ireland was fired, and Ross couldn't get a good GM candidate to replace him. His interviews included several candidates backing out of the job. Miami eventually hired Dennis Hickey, who at the time was considered the only person to want the job. Hickey didn't last long, and Tannenbaum oversaw the team as the top football executive without an actual title.

When Hickey was fired, the Dolphins promoted Grier in 2016 and for the first year, it was Tannenbaum pulling the strings for the team. Is this a potential path Ross may take again?

Back to the present day, if Grier does retire as the GM and takes on a Mike-T role, then it would be Grier who will have his hand deep in the hiring process of his replacement and likely have control for at least another year as the new GM transitions.

The problem is this sets up yet another power struggle within the team. Could this lead to another Dawn Aponte vs. Jeff Ireland situation? It wouldn't be a good look for a Dolphins team that has made their share of mistakes.

The power struggle within the Dolphins could be epic. Yes, Grier is well-liked within the organization, but his decisions often come with questions. The structure as it stands now is Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel, and then it ends with Grier. If Grier moves "up," so to speak, there will be one more person between Ross and the GM, which is one more voice.

The bigger question is this: if the Dolphins make this move, will they be able to find a quality general manager to replace Grier with the knowledge that they may not have as much "final" say as a GM should? Would the balance of internal power drive candidates away from Miami?

On paper, one would think the Dolphins would be an attractive landing spot, but there are personnel concerns on both sides of the ball, a cap situation that isn't good, and a concern about the long-term future of the head coach, which may not be up to a new GM to fix. All of this paints a chaotic picture.

More Dolphins News and Analysis