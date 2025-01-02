Recent news gives Dolphins more evidence to fire Chris Grier after 2024 season

If Miami Dolphins fans needed another reason to want general manager Chris Grier fired, the recent news about Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will only add to that desire.

Dolphins fans woke up on Thursday morning to the NFL releasing the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2024 regular season. Despite the fact there were some snubs from Miami's own roster, not many fans were overly complaining about the fact Miami placed absolutely no one on this year's roster.

The lack of Dolphins on the roster won't fuel fans but seeing one former Dolphins player will surely get the juices flowing much faster than the morning coffee. If Dolphins fans were already upset with Chris Grier and wanted him gone, seeing Andrew Van Ginkel making his first Pro Bowl of this career has only made that desire deeper.

Van Ginkel is loved by the Dolphins fan base. Throughout the entire season, fans have been showing their support for the Vikings linebacker, and they are thrilled that he finally got the recognition he deserves. That congratulatory excitement only further fuels the disdain toward Chris Grier.

The selection of Van Ginkel to the Pro Bowl isn't just something fans are noticing. Tyreek Hill took to "X" to congratulate his former teammate in the best possible way.

My boy Hugh Wang made the pro bowl let’s gooo — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 2, 2025

Current Dolphins players know how much AVG meant to the team and he was one of the most respected players in the locker room. The "Hugh Wang" comment comes from the Hard Knocks: In Season 2024 series.

Minnesota Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel could have solved a lot of early defensive problems for Miami Dolphins in 2024

The Dolphins needed a capable outside linebacker who could play multiple positions, and had they kept AVG last offseason, their defense wouldn't have needed Shaq Barrett or wouldn't have worried about Jaelan Phillips' injury or Bradley Chubb's rehab. AVG would have handled the job just fine.

By now, it is no secret that the Dolphins didn't make a low-ball offer to Van Ginkel, they didn't make an offer at all. That is what upset most fans. Van Ginkel was the spirit of the Dolphins defense last year. A selfless player who not only knows how to tackle but plays well above a supportive role.

In Minnesota, Van Ginkel didn't outshine his play in Miami, he simply continued it and was rewarded for it. It's easy to say that when a player leaves a team and plays better, the system fit is part of the reason. In this case, Van Ginkel didn't play any different than he did in Miami. He just got an offer that Miami didn't make.

More Dolphins News and Analysis