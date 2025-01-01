Tyreek Hill sends hilarious New Year's message to Chiefs ahead of Week 18

It's not the first time one of Tyreek Hill's social media posts has caught Miami Dolphins' fans' attention. Whether it's a cryptic message that has fans wondering about his future or an interesting post after the Dolphins released Odell Beckham, Hill's X (formerly Twitter) account is rarely boring.

Hill kicked off 2025 with a message to the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, there was nothing cryptic about it. He wished his former team a Happy New Year, and the reason is obvious.

The Dolphins need their help in Week 18. Here is Hill's message to the Chiefs:

Happy new year especially to the chiefs — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 1, 2025

Tyreek Hill speaks for all Dolphins fans ahead of Week 18

The Dolphins face an uphill battle to make the playoffs for several reasons, but two things must happen: Miami beats the New York Jets, and Kansas City defeats the Denver Broncos. If both boxes are checked, the Dolphins will punch their ticket to a wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

However, a few things are working against Miami.

The first concern is Tua Tagovailoa's status. He missed the Dolphins' win over the Cleveland Browns, and if he is unable to go in Week 18, the task of defeating the Jets becomes far more challenging. New York has struggled this season, but Aaron Rodgers will have a point to prove in potentially his final NFL game.

Even if the Dolphins take care of business, they will need a Chiefs team with nothing to play for to defeat a desperate Broncos team. Kansas City could rest its starters as it already has the AFC's top seed secured, whereas Denver knows it must win to clinch a playoff berth.

Hill needs a favor from his former team. I'm not sure he's going to get it, but a nice New Year's message can only help. Maybe he should send Andy Reid a text to consider starting Patrick Mahomes...

