Tyreek Hill sends cryptic message before and after Dolphins release Odell Beckham Jr.
By Brian Miller
Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver took to his Snapchat account and posted a message that, at the time, had fans wondering what he was talking about.
In the post, Hill simply said, "If your words don't match your effort get out of here."
At the time it seemed like typical Hill making social media posts to get things stirred up but after the news broke this morning about Odell Beckham, Jr. it seems to make more sense.
Earlier today, Hill once again took to social media platform "X" and posted another
Tyreek Hill is once again playing the game on the social media platform X with yet another obscure, cryptic message that will surely send Miami Dolphins fans spiraling into this abyss of entanglement.
Hill's latest comes shortly after the announcement the Dolphins had waived veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier Friday morning. Hill spent a lot of time with OBJ in the locker room and team meeting room, but they never became a power duo on the field. That is reserved for Jaylen Waddle.
Following the release, Hill had a simple message that wasn't exactly simple to decipher, considering Tyreek Hill was making the statement. In other words, Hill says nothing without an attempt to stir something up.
Tyreek Hill causes more stress on social media than against opposing secondaries
Fans want to know if this is a message to Beckham directly, indirectly, or something entirely different. What might this message mean? Coming from Hill, probably everything. Here are five things that one statement could be construed as.
- Hey Odell, take advantage of whatever opportunity you get with another team!
- Hey Odell, you should have taken advantage of your opportunity in Miami.
- Speaking in the first person - Maybe I should be taken more advantage of my opportunities.
- Hey Dolphins fans, my time in Miami might be coming to an end.
- Hey everyone, you don't always get opportunities in life so take advantage of the ones you get.
Hill's social media account even states that he "likes to stir #s$t up." Most of the replies to his tweet are directed at Beckham, with comments ranging from "That's exactly what OBJ is doing and trying to find a winning team" to "You talking about that 49ers LB who quit?" So many options.
The Dolphins and Hill are trying to take advantage of the current playoff picture. They need to win out and hope the Denver Broncos give them an opportunity to take advantage of as well, then sneak into the postseason.