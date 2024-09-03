Dolphins fans are concerned after Tyreek Hill's comments about Odell Beckham Jr.
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. may not be hanging around the Miami Dolphins' facility after he was placed on the PUP list to begin the regular season, at least not according to Tyreek Hill.
Beckham staying on the PUP list to begin the season means he will miss at least four games. The earliest he can return is for the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.
This is an interesting story that may or may not have legs.
Hill was meeting with the media on Monday when he was asked how Beckham was doing. The question was prefaced with the fact OBJ did not want to be put on the PUP list.
Hill replied that he "hadn't seen him in a week."
Tyreek Hill accidentally reveals that he hasn't seen Odell Beckham Jr. for a week
Hill clearly had some fun with it but was looking off to the side and said twice, "I wasn't supposed to say that." After the second time, he laughed and said, "I seen Odell, I just seen him," as he pointed over his shoulder.
If OBJ has been away from the team, is that something that fans should be worried about?
It was made known that the veteran wide receiver did not want to start the season on the PUP list. He had an off-season procedure that the team has kept under wraps through camp, and he did not participate in any training camp sessions.
The Dolphins added Beckham after Mike McDaniel wanted the veteran receiver to add to his cache of receivers. Now, with OBJ on the PUP and several others on injured reserve, the decision to sign the former All-Pro isn't looking like a good one with the season days away.
There are still questions about whether Beckham will be available after he is eligible to return. The Dolphins are hoping that by keeping him off the field now, they will be able to have him down the stretch when the games matter more.
In the meantime, Miami hopes rookie Malik Washington can make an instant impact.
If Beckham is not with the team, that could be a bigger problem and one that fans should keep an eye on. The Dolphins took a gamble by adding him with other receivers on the market, leading some to speculate that McDaniel wanted him for his name alone. In 2023, OBJ had a decent year after finally returning from injury. This is something worth keeping an eye on.
Time will tell.