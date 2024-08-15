Odell Beckham Jr. claps back at Dolphins fan claiming he's Will Fuller 2.0
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to take a practice snap with the Miami Dolphins in training camp. He was basically a ghost earlier in the offseason too. The Dolphins may not be visibly concerned, but fans are growing tired of not seeing him on the field. While the anger grows, OBJ isn't going to let people troll him either.
A Dolphins fan on the social media outlet, "X," decided to compare the former Pro Bowl WR to a former Dolphins wideout who didn't exactly work out for the team. Will Fuller was a big trade addition for the Dolphins several years ago, but he managed to do nothing more than collect a big payday for what amounted to one reception and one dropped pass. He had surgery on his hand and didn't play another down.
Apparently, the poster sees a similarity between Fuller and Beckham. The former first-round pick didn't take the comparison in stride exactly. Instead, he responded, putting the X user in his place for his rough comments:
Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't going to let a Dolphins fan disrespect him
Somewhere, the poster is likely telling all his friends that OBJ replied to him and has saved the post to show off. Beckham, however, was within his right to stick up for himself, but sometimes the better part of valor is to just say nothing at all.
Beckham is probably growing frustrated with the entire process. He does love the game and wants to be a part of the team. His injury issues haven't been made entirely public, so there is a shadow that has kept it all quiet. That has led to a lot of speculation. Regardless, Beckham returning with a desire to respond to a guy with just under 3,000 followers didn't really need to happen.
Fans have a right to discuss their own frustrations. We are not entirely easy on a lot of players here on PhinPhanatic and the media isn't easy on the players or the organization. It's part of the job that both players and executives have to deal with in an era of instant sharing. Was the poster wrong? No. It's his opinion that he shared and as such, Beckham wasn't wrong in responding. Frustration on both sides, I'm sure.