Odell Beckham Jr. injury worries have already arrived for the Dolphins with PUP news
Welp, here we go. With the Miami Dolphins getting ready for the first day of training camp practices, there will be a big name off the field. Unfortunately for everyone who was excited to see Odell Beckham Jr. in action, you're going to have to wait a little longer.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have placed Beckham on the active/physically unable to perform list. Injuries have been a nightmare for Beckham in recent seasons, and while he's not dealing with anything serious right now, this surely is not the news Mike McDaniel was hoping for.
Odell Beckham Jr. will start Dolphins training camp on the PUP list
Per Pelissero, OBJ is dealing with some minor issues, which should calm plenty of nerves. At the same time, you have to wonder exactly what's going on with Beckham, as he has had more than enough time this offseason to make sure he'd be ready to start camp off with his new teammates.
The Dolphins were looking for a stud No. 3 wideout following the 2023 campaign and there were plenty of Beckham rumors in the spring. Chris Grier and Co. were eventually able to get things done, despite Beckham receiving interest from other squads.
It was clear Miami was the best fit for him and with his bubbling personality, countless people in South Florida are excited to see what he can do catching the ball from Tua Tagovailoa. Again, though, he won't be in action for the opening day of practice, which is a bummer.
Luckily for Beckham, Tagovailoa and McDaniel, there's still plenty of time until the season-opener in early September. Soon enough, OBJ will be back close to 100 percent and then he can start to build his chemistry with Tua. This feels like a setback for him, though, and one that no one was expecting.