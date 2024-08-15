Odell Beckham Jr. looks ready for his Dolphins return in new workout photos
You can tell Odell Beckham Jr. is itching to get back on the field for the Miami Dolphins. Matter of fact, he's ready to simply get in the swing of things with his new team. OBJ was placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp, which was a cause for concern.
Fans have remained worried, as Beckham hasn't been able to return to the field yet and head man Mike McDaniel hasn't given an exact timeframe on when he'll put the pads on. The new Miami wideout appears to be chomping at the bit, as he posted some new workout photos that are quite impressive. Is it just us or is Beckham looking bigger than usual? You can see the head-turning pics at this link.
Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the PUP list for the Miami Dolphins
Add in the fact that Beckham's caption was, "what seems overwhelming now….will be your testimony later on," and it tells you he's not loving being away from all of his new teammates. Beckham was on the sidelines for the preseason opener and he's been away from the action in the practices that have followed.
With his injury keeping him off the field, it has led to countless Miami supporters questioning whether or not Chris Grier and Co. made a massive mistake in signing him to his offseason deal in the first place.
Maybe the front office should have gone after a more reliable option who hasn't been banged up in recent campaigns? It's a topic of conversation that's going to be hot leading up to Week 1, but Beckham is focused on getting his mind and body right to try and be ready to face the Jaguars.
He's going to be the WR3 for this team in 2024 and because of his past, there will be big expectations placed on him. First, Beckham needs to get himself healthy. Judging from his latest social media post, he appears to be well on his way.