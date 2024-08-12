New Odell Beckham Jr. injury update continues to make his signing look rough
By Brian Miller
If veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has anything left in his pro football tank, Miami Dolphins fans haven't seen it yet, and that continues to be a worry. OBJ is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list. There was hope he'd be back in action by now, but that's not the case.
The Dolphins desperately needed a No. 3 wide receiver, and a veteran would absolutely help, but of all the free agents they could have tried to land, they chose the "big name" over the healthy options. Not to poke fun at Mike McDaniel, but maybe his NFL fandom got the better of him. Who could blame him, really? The thought of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the once intimidating Beckham was an incredible trio on paper. So far, it has only been on paper, and that isn't going to change soon.
The talented but aging wideout isn't close to coming back and that is problematic for a team that needs to develop timing. The Dolphins could have taken a different approach and added a guy like Hunter Renfrow, who may not have the brand name that OBJ has but comes with less health issues. Regardless of a player's pedigree, nothing trumps availability and right now, OBJ isn't available.
By the time midseason rolls around, perhaps these words are being force-fed into my mouth, and that would be a wonderful bite of crow to eat, but it is hard to get excited over a guy who isn't on the field, especially when you look at the roster and realize there aren't a bunch of other options.
Miami could have signed a more reliable WR over Odell Beckham Jr.
Miami will have to rely on River Cracraft. That isn't a bad thing. Maybe Malik Washington steps in and can hold the No. 3 spot down - that too isn't a bad thing. If the Dolphins believe Willie Snead is that guy, that isn't a good on-paper look, and fans will need to see much more from them in the final two weeks of the preseason.
Beckham is not the player he used to be, but his name alone would make defenders pay more attention to him. He may not be a Pro Bowl/All-Pro anymore, but he can still catch, run routes, split seams, and force defenders to account for him being on the field. That might be what Miami was hoping they were buying. Unfortunately, they bought a high-definition television without a power cord.