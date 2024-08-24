Malik Washington proved why the Dolphins don't need Odell Beckham Jr.
As injuries continue to pile up at the wide receiver position, Miami Dolphins rookie Malik Washington stepped up in the preseason finale.
Not before he suffered an injury scare of his own. Washington was hit hard after making a seven-yard catch in the middle of the field. Dolphins fans feared the worst while the rookie took time to get to his feet, but fortunately, he was fine to return to the field shortly after.
Miami needed some optimism at wide receiver after losing so many players to injury. Erik Ezukanma was in a walking boot pregame, and the Dolphins later lost Anthony Schwartz to an apparent knee injury. River Cracraft is out indefinitely. Even Tyreek Hill is dealing with an injury, although it's not serious.
Another player on the injured list is Odell Beckham, but how big of a role will he play in Mike McDaniel's offense this season?
Dolphins may have found another star with Malik Washington
Washington stepped up and made an impact against the Buccaneers. He showed the toughness to bounce back from an injury scare, and he couldn't stop making plays while he was out there.
"He played as though the game was slow to him. It slowed down," said head coach Mike McDaniel. "We hadn't gotten the chance to see something that we saw in college from him, that he put on display tonight, which is his balance and his ability to break tackles and get edges on defenders. It was cool for him."
It's also clear how much his teammates respect him. Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead went to the blue medical tent to check on him while he briefly left the game.
Washington has the potential to offer so much in McDaniel's offense. He caught his only target in the middle of the field, took an end-around for 40 yards, returned a kick for 45 yards, and returned a punt for 28 yards. He displayed toughness on his catch, as well as the speed and athleticism to make huge plays on offense and special teams.
He is predominantly a slot receiver, which is where Beckham will likely see most of his snaps. They are different players, but Washington has the potential to offer more versatility than Beckham in McDaniel's system.
The other concern for Beckham is availability. He is currently on the PUP list and hasn't completed a full season since 2019. That was also the last time he reached 1,000 receiving yards. Entering his age-32 season, and with his recent injury history, it would be unfair to expect Beckham to recapture his Pro Bowl form.
Washington showed his versatility and big-play ability in the final preseason game. At the very least, it should lead to more opportunities. As the third option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and with the ability to line up in the slot or move around, Washington could dominate in McDaniel's offense.
The Dolphins may have found another star.