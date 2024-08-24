Tyreek Hill's reaction to Malik Washington's injury scare shows what he means to Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins can ill-afford to suffer another wide receiver injury, but on Friday night, a close call for Malik Washington left two Miami Dolphins veterans concerned.
The rookie took a huge hit on an incomplete pass and went into the blue tent for evaluation. Washington walked off the field under his own power, but a collective breath fell on the Dolphins sidelines.
With Washington in the tent, Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead quickly came to the opening to check on their teammate.
It was a great show of support from two of the Dolphins' best players and also showed the respect the young rookie has earned from his teammates.
Washington's tent time wasn't long. He reportedly exited the tent quickly, grabbed a drink, and headed back onto the field. Washington's return was needed as the Dolphins were dealt an injury to Anthony Schwartz in the second quarter. The Dolphins are also without Erik Ezukanma, who was in a walking boot prior to the game.
Malik Washington steals the show in Dolphins' preseason finale
The Dolphins loved what they saw on tape from Washington at Northwestern and Virginia. He has good NFL size and is another speedy option for Mike McDaniel's offense. With the current rash of injuries, Washington is no longer playing to make the team, and he is playing for a role in the system.
Miami is still without Odell Beckham, but because of the way Washington has played through camp and preseason, he may just make OBJ's return a non-issue. On Friday night, Washington made a big statement.
Dolphins fans believed that Miami got a steal when they drafted Washington in the sixth round. Many of the draft experts in the media thought the same thing. Washington's slide had more to do with him changing schools and playing for Virginia, where the team struggled. The deep class of WRs didn't help his case, but the Dolphins couldn't pass him up when it was their turn to pick. It won't get easier against top defenders, but for now, he is proving his doubters wrong and those saying he was a steal, right.