Dolphins need to enter free-agent market after suffering another preseason WR injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' defense didn't look good on the first drive of their final preseason game, but fans shouldn't get too upset as it was the backups on that side of the ball.
The bigger problem is at wide receiver.
While the latest rash of injuries to the Dolphins' wide receiver unit is still unclear, another player looks to be in trouble.
As the Dolphins line up to play the final preseason game in 2024, they will do so without Erik Ezukanma. Ezukanma is on the sideline in a walking boot, which is not good for a guy who needs to get healthy, considering the Dolphins' current injuries at the position.
On top of that, Malik Washington had to enter the medical tent after a scary hit in the first quarter.
The Dolphins are without River Cracraft, Willie Snead, Braylon Sanders, and Odell Beckham Jr. Miami may need to scan the waiver wire or hit the current list of free agents. The Dolphins are looking to enter the season with four healthy receivers and one of them is Anthony Schwartz, a long shot to make the team earlier in the week.
Dolphins need to explore their options after latest wide receiver injury
Tonight, the Dolphins will dig deep into their roster to find healthy players. With three out of the game, Malik Washington should get plenty of time.
The Dolphins should call Hunter Renfrow, who is still available. I have been pounding the desk for his addition all offseason, but now they may actually need a solution. The start of the season is two weeks away, and that could be good news for their injuries.
Depending on Ezukanma's injury, the boot may just be to help what is likely an ankle or foot injury. Miami entered the offseason with one of the deeper wide receiver units, but the injuries have not been good.
On the defensive side of the ball, Miami was pushed around by the Tampa Bay offensive line. They gave up chunk yards in the passing game, and the Buccaneers looked crisp offensively. The defense is not scheming for the game, but it was still an ugly initial look as preseason winds down, even if they were the backups.