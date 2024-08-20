Why Dolphins fans don't need to worry after Tyreek Hill injury update
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill is now in a Miami Dolphins club he doesn't want to be in. He, like several other wide receivers on the team, is injured.
Fear not fans, the injury apparently isn't serious and there are two weeks before the first game.
Hill was spotted at practice today with a removable wrist brace but was in pads and did have his helmet.
The Dolphins are already without River Cracraft, who has an upper-body injury. Willie Snead was placed on the PUP list. Seventh-round receiver Tahj Washington has been on the IR list since early in camp, and Odell Beckham Jr. has been on the PUP list all of training camp.
Did we mention Jaylen Waddle? Waddle, too, has been dealing with a minor injury. Maybe camps should just be canceled. The Dolphins seem to deal with a lot of soft-tissue injuries year to year.
Fans shouldn't be concerned. If Hill was seriously hurt, he wouldn't have been dressed for practice and he likely wouldn't have been seen either. This is likely another precaution the the Dolphins are taking.
Dolphins should look to add some quality to WR room to provide depth
With the Dolphins wide receiver unit depleted, maybe it's time to make a call for Hunter Renfrow. The still-available free agent is a good route runner with decent speed. He has good hands and vision. He would be a nice addition to a unit that, right now, could use more than just random camp bodies to field a team in week three of preseason.
OBJ has been the biggest disappointment thus far. Miami needed him to get on the field and develop a rapport with Tua Tagovailoa, but that has yet to happen.
The Dolphins could have signed veterans Michael Thomas, Marquise Goodwin, or the aforementioned Renfrow. All are available. If the Dolphins wanted to take a risk, JuJu Smith-Schuster is also available, but after two failed stops in his career already, he may not be the answer.