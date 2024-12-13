Odell Beckham's disappointing time with Dolphins comes to bizarre end
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are heading to Houston to face the Texans in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they will do so without Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham was on the injury list this week with a "personal" designation. Whatever has been going on for OBJ has trickled over to the team, as it is being reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that both the Dolphins and the enigmatic former Pro Bowl receiver have agreed to part ways.
The news might be a bit surprising, but this was never a fit for either side, and OBJ has been an afterthought in the Dolphins' offense. In the nine games he has played, Beckham has been targeted 18 times with nine receptions.
This signing always felt more like a Mike McDaniel "fanboy" moment. He didn't make sense for the offensive system, considering Miami's bigger needs were in the slot, and Beckham was more of an outside receiver. When it came to light that he needed surgery, McDaniel and Chris Grier threw more money at him and told him that was OK, according to Beckham.
Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. split should surprise no one
Beckham was unhappy earlier in the season when he was forced to miss the first four weeks of the season. He also said that he had made the Dolphins well aware of his injury status before being signed and that he had not planned on having offseason surgery as soon as he had.
The Dolphins brought the receiver back in Week 5, but his impact on the team wasn't good. He dropped passes, ran poor routes, and showed a lack of desire and drive. Throughout the past month, Beckham has made several lists of players who should not be back with the Dolphins in 2025.
If we are being honest, this was something everyone saw coming at the end of the season, so it shouldn't be a surprise that it happened now. Something has been brewing, however. Earlier in the week, the Dolphins opened the 21-day return window for wide receiver Grant DuBose. It was an odd decision given the current status of the receiver room, but now there is clearly a reason as to why DuBose was brought back.
According to Over The Cap, the Dolphins will carry $3 million in dead cap space with the release of OBJ who is now free to explore other playing options.