Raheem Mostert and 5 Dolphins whose time in Miami is coming to an end
By Brian Miller
It's hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins under Mike McDaniel without Raheem Mostert on the roster, but that is a likely scenario when the 2024 season ends.
Fans love Mostert, I love Mostert. His 2023 season was incredible and history-making, but in a matter of one year, his play has taken a turn. Yes, he is over 30 years old and had some fumble issues this season, but why is Miami's best physically imposing running back sitting on the sideline when the game is on the line?
Thursday night, Miami turned to the passing game instead of using the one power-back on their roster near the goal line. That is something worth noting and paying attention to, and it could be a sign the Dolphins are ready to move in a different direction after the season. Maybe they should have considered trading him before the deadline and let him potentially chase the postseason with another team.
Mostert has a lot of value to the Dolphins, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he restructures his contract to stick around. As it stands now, however, Mostert is set to count $4 million against the 2025 cap and Miami would save all but $1 million if he were released.
The chances of Mostert leaving Miami after the season are 50/50 right now, given his relationship with the team, but these other five players are likely playing their final five games with the Dolphins.
Dolphins who may be playing their final five games for the team
Kendall Fuller, CB
Chris Grier loves cornerbacks, and that bodes well for Fuller, who will earn over $8 million next season. Fuller has been good, but is he so good that he can't be replaced? If the Dolphins released him, they would save $7 million in cap money. The Dolphins may draft a replacement as early as Round 1 in next April's draft.
Working in his favor, however, is the fact the Dolphins' secondary isn't very deep, and the Cam Smith selection is proving to be a mistake. The Dolphins should keep Fuller, but don't be surprised if he is a pre-free agency release.
Terron Armstead, T
What is interesting about Armstead is that he has been healthy almost all year long. The long-time veteran is still playing at a high level despite being manhandled on Thanksgiving in Green Bay. Armstead still may have another year in him, and while he contemplated retirement prior to the 2024 season, the fact that he has been healthy could sway him to stay.
Miami will be on the hook for $7.8 million if they release him as a pre-June 1 cut. They would save $14.3 million if they released him after the first. Drafting Patrick Paul was a move made to replace Armstead after the 2024 season, and that still seems likely.
Odell Beckham, WR
Releasing Beckham would save the Dolphins nothing in cap relief, and they would only carry an $895,000 dead money hit. With just eight catches for 54 yards, it's time to move on.
The truth is, he has done next to nothing with the Dolphins, doesn't really seem to be happy with his role, and the team can do better in free agency or the draft to replace him. Most fans won't care if and when he is released.
Jake Bailey, P
While Jason Sanders is having a decent year, the only thing you can really say about Bailey is that he can hold the ball the way Sanders likes it. Bailey is an inconsistent punter who is overpaid. In 2025, releasing him would save the Dolphins nearly $2 million in cap space. This shouldn't be a question. Send Bailey and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman out the door.
Skylar Thompson, QB
Thompson shouldn't be the emergency third quarterback, let alone the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa. He is erratic and has taken no forward strides in his three seasons. Miami would be on the hook for $20,000 if they released him, saving $1.1 million. This is an easy decision for Chris Grier and one he should also make with Julian Hill, who would save the Dolphins another $1 million in cap space.