Dolphins fans are left speechless after baffling comments from special teams coach
By Brian Miller
Danny Crossman is out of his depth as the Miami Dolphins' special teams coordinator, and if head coach Mike McDaniel needed another reason to make a change, Crossman just gave them one.
Crossman's special teams unit has consistently ranked in the bottom of the league. They are currently 32. That should have been enough, but it hasn't been. On Thursday, Crossman met with reporters and immediately gave the organization a reason to get rid of him.
Speaking with the South Florida media, Crossman delivered one of the worst comments a coach could probably make.
I'm sorry, he said what? I get that coaches don't want to upset any delicate mindsets that a player might have, and he isn't about to throw a player under the proverbial bus, but in the words of Deion Sanders, "Come on, man."
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel needs to make a change on special teams
It's hard to believe McDaniel hasn't made a change, especially with the bye week to assess their disastrous special-teams performance against the New England Patriots.
So, to be crystal clear here, Crossman isn't going to change his tone in the first team meeting after one of the most well-roundedly horrible games a special teams unit may have ever played, and he didn't bother to say anything to them at halftime because he what? Didn't want to upset them?
That is definitely how this is coming across. Crossman is coaching men and players who are likely on the team simply because they play special teams. I don't think holding their hands is what is going to make them better. Even if he truly feels that way, don't say it out loud.
The retention of Crossman has been a continuing joke for a few years now. In 2022, the Dolphins ranked last in the NFL. They improved to 29th in 2023 after many fans expected Crossman to be fired. This year, they are back to 32. Held over from the Brian Flores era, Crossman's time in Miami is hanging by a thread.
Maybe it's just that McDaniel is far less worried about bad special teams play than everyone else.