This embarrassing Dolphins stat is enough to have assistant coach let go
By Brian Miller
Danny Crossman is bad at his job. The Miami Dolphins apparently don't think so despite the NFL rankings for special teams that see Crossman's unit ranked dead last. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins ST unit could get worse, but that is actually the case as pointed out by Palm Beach Post beat writer Joe Schad.
How bad are the Dolphins in this area? In 2023 the Dolphins STs were ranked 29th. In 2022, they were ranked 32nd. So, there was an improvement. Then 2024 arrived and the Dolphins decided that if they can't be the best, they should be the worst. PFF has them ranked 32nd once again. It's all on Crossman.
Special teams issues continue to be a problem for the Miami Dolphins
Crossman has been with the Dolphins since Brian Flores was the coach and he wasn't great with him either. The new NFL kickoff rules have done little to help him. Fans are still scratching their heads over why he still has a job and as Schad points out, the media apparently is wondering the same thing.
Firing Crossman during the bye week may not have helped turn anything around with the season or even improve the special teams play, but it absolutely couldn't make anything worse. Against the Patriots, the Dolphins had one of their worst games on special teams. A blocked punt, missed field goal, bad snap, and pre-snap penalties were all on display. His resume is not good enough to warrant so many chances and why the Dolphins are still holding on to him is mind-boggling.
The Dolphins have tough games ahead of them and they need their special teams to step up. The NFL made it easier for Crossman when they changed the kickoff rules and that too hasn't helped improve the unit, which again, is ranked dead last in the league. Mike McDaniel continues to allow this clown show to continue for some reason.