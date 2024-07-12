Why the Miami Dolphins can't overlook special teams this season
By Matt Serniak
With training camp upon us, naturally, all the focus about the Miami Dolphins will be placed on elements such as; has the offense improved, has Tua Tagovailoa taken the next step, will the offensive line be able to hold on throughout the entire season, how will Anthony Weaver implement his defensive philosophy, and how long can the defense withstand not having Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb?
Of course, more questions are out there and will pop up as on-field work, joint practices, and preseason games occur. Notice how we didn’t list any questions about special teams? We shouldn’t be surprised by this. Yes, everyone likes to include special teams as being 1/3 of the game, but we’re smart enough to know that math isn’t exactly accurate.
However, that doesn’t mean that special teams aren’t an important part of the team or that it doesn’t really matter. One can argue that special teams' blunders account for a high percentage of football fan’s rage and frustration. This is something Miami needs to clean up this fall and winter.
Will the Miami Dolphins be able to improve on special teams in 2024?
How many times have you watched a Dolphins game and a kicker misses a field goal or a punt returner fumbles and you lose your mind and cause a scene in front of your family? The answer is too many times. Since Mike McDaniel arrived in Miami, he has brought a wonderful offense that can score on any play. What he hasn’t brought is any indication that he gives a rip about special teams.
The evidence for this is Danny Crossman, the guy who has been the special teams coach since 2019 - he must have some real dirt on McDaniel to be able to keep his job over the past two seasons when he has clearly displayed that he isn’t very good at coordinating the special teams.
Jake Bailey, who was last in the league in net punting average, was given a new contract this offseason, and Braxton Berrios, who we all love, kept being the punt returner even when he was 23rd in the league in return yards.
The Dolphins have several high-priced players, so some areas of the team aren’t going to get a ton of resources. But late in the season, when offenses become a bit more stagnant like Miami’s was last year, a big special teams play would have been nice, kind of like how Buffalo had one in the last week of the campaign.
Jason Sanders had a terrific end of the season, so there's no need to worry about him. Yes, that is subject to change, but this year, more of a premium needs to be put on making the punting aspect and the return aspect of special teams more than just that other part of the game that isn’t offense and defense.
Berrios is pretty much penciled in to being the starting punt and kick returner. Fans hope that there will be more of a competition than there appears to be. It would be football malpractice if rookie Jaylen Wright wasn’t given an opportunity to see what he can do returning kicks and punts. Has he done it before? Nope, but who cares? He’s a special athlete who can learn the ins and outs of it.
Also, Tahj Washington, Miami’s seventh-round pick this year, does have experience returning kicks and punts. Give him a look as well. McDaniel just wants to possess the ball and doesn’t care where he gets to do that, but flipping the field once in a while and giving his dynamic offense a shorter field is something that changes the momentum in games.
With the new rules for kick returning, a wall of blockers will be placed at the 35 and if the ball is caught inside the 20-yard line, it must be received. If the ball is kicked out of the end zone, the ball goes automatically to the 30-yard line. Many teams will be looking to have the ball returned.
Since these are brand new rules for everybody, there is room for creative returns being led by athletes that can make guys miss. It’s crucial that Crossman figures out where to exploit this, especially in the early part of the year when all teams are figuring this new stuff out.
The Dolphins special teams don’t have to be otherworldly, but It just needs to be above average, which would be a major leg up compared to where it’s been as of late. That would be good for everyone.