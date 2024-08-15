Dolphins blew a perfect PR opportunity that may have fixed their special teams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had an opportunity to gain positive public relations with fans, and more. Instead, they opted to ignore it, opting for the status quo. Fans don't need much introduction to punter Kyle Ulbrich. He has been sitting outside the Dolphins training facility every day since training camp began with an umbrella over his head and signs in his hands.
Sometimes, he brought coffee for the coaching staff, sometimes donuts. Each time he arrived, he made sure his signs were creative, fun, and at times to the point. He wanted a tryout. Ulbrich just made his final plea, but it looks like his efforts have gone to waste.
It's not like Ulbrich is some kid off the street hoping to convince a team to let him on the field. He is a former college punter who has All-Conference credentials and a 44.75 average per punt. In other words, he is an undrafted free agent wanting a shot.
In Miami, the Dolphins are sold on punter Jake Bailey. Bailey didn't look great in his first preseason game and was a bit inconsistent in his first season with the Dolphins in 2023. Miami didn't seem to care and gave the former Patriot Pro Bowler a two-year contract this offseason. Fans wondered why.
The joke is that kicker Jason Sanders is the reason. Sanders returned with a much better season in 2023, and Bailey was the holder. At one point, Ulbrich's sign said, "I can hold Sanders' ball better." It was a tongue-in-cheek reference.
Ulbricht didn't get his chance and maybe at some point his NFL dream will become a reality. There are 32 punters in the NFL and most of those teams could use an upgrade, the Dolphins included. Miami could have brought him in and given him a few moments of their time. Instead, Danny Crossman took to the podium, was asked questions about Ulbrich, and opted for the, "I don't know anything about that" reply. Crossman isn't a fan-favorite coach either.
Had they given Ulbrich a tryout, every person wanting a shot would have been lined up outside the facility or knocked on the door. The right way isn't necessarily camping outside with breakfast, but hiring an agent and making calls after endless calls until they finally give in.
Ulbrich's approach got him noticed by the fans, but unfortunately, it didn't get him into the door. While that door may not have opened, one may in the future. If not with the Dolphins, then perhaps with someone else. If fans know how things go for Miami, he will join another AFC East team and show Chris Grier and Co. they made a mistake in not giving him a shot.