Jason Sanders wastes no time quieting haters in Dolphins preseason opener
By Brian Miller
Jason Sanders got to showcase his pooch kickoff skills early, as the Miami Dolphins opened the game, giving the ball to Atlanta to start their preseason contest. He is also making kicks from deep, which is great to see.
The Dolphins didn't think Sanders needed competition in training camp, and it is paying off early. Sanders marched onto the field to cap the Dolphins' second offensive series and he attempted a 58-yard field goal. He nailed it.
Jason Sanders drilled a 58-yard FG in the preseason opener
Sanders recovered nicely last season, but there are still many haters in the Miami fanbase that strongly doubt he can remain consistent. He silenced some of them with his first big kick of the season. Sadly, it won't count in the regular season, but knowing that his leg is big enough to make a field goal that long will be useful when it does count.
Miami needs Sanders to be as accurate as he was last season where he was consistent from outside of the 50. In 2023, Sanders made five of seven attempts from 50 yards. In his career, Sanders is 21 of 34 from outside the 50 and made only two of six attempts in 2022. He clearly has improved in this area of his game. Some believe the difference is in the holding of punter Jake Bailey, who joined the team in 2022.
Looking ahead to the regular season, Mike McDaniel is going to want to have confidence in his kicker to drill these kinds of attempts. You can never underestimate how important having a clutch kicker is for a team. Fortunately, Sanders is already looking to be in midseason form. He'll be ready to deliver for his coach whenever he needs to, including if the FGs are from 50+ yards out.