NFL analyst floats trade deadline idea that makes no sense for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not look as though they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline in early November. That could change after the next two games, but one player would be hard to imagine leaving the roster.
Tom Blair of NFL.com thinks the Dolphins should try to trade Emmanuel Ogbah, and that his play this season could bring the team a decent return.
In theory, it would make sense, but this isn't a trade the Dolphins can afford to make.
Ogbah is playing much better than he has in the last two seasons. He was released for salary cap reasons back in March and rejoined the team shortly after Shaquil Barrett opted to retire. The Dolphins have to be thrilled with what they are seeing this year.
The obvious reason why trading Emmanuel Ogbah makes no sense for Dolphins
The Dolphins don't have any edge-rushers. That's the issue. Ogbah is the best Miami has. Jaelan Phillips is out for the year, and there is no timetable for Bradley Chubb's return, who has been out since last season after an ACL injury. So far, rookie Chop Robinson has been OK, but nothing great.
Trading Ogbah would create a huge hole the team can't afford if it wants to stay competitive. Even if the Dolphins decide to hang up the season, they still need to put players on the field.
Dolphins wouldn't get a great return for Emmanuel Ogbah on the market
Despite the fact that Ogbah is playing well, don't expect teams to be calling for him. At best, Ogbah is viewed as a cheap option for a team needing depth or some improvement outside. He isn't going to bring in a third-round pick or even a fifth. At best, the Dolphins could hope for a sixth-rounder. That is not an indictment on Ogbah being bad; it's simply the fact that he is on a one-year deal and getting older. Teams don't pay higher for older players who are not in skill positions on offense.
Consider that the New York Jets traded a third-round pick for Davante Adams, and the Buffalo Bills did the same for Amari Cooper. A sixth would make sense, but the Dolphins are better off keeping Ogbah than giving him away for so little.
This is simply a trade that doesn't make much sense.