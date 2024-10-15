Jets reach new level of desperation with Davante Adams trade
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is going to get a little more interesting now that the New York Jets are making a bold move to add another one of Aaron Rodgers' best buds. The Jets are making a trade for disgruntled Raiders receiver Davante Adams.
Adams and Rodgers were a perfect combination in Green Bay, but Adams wanted more money and left to chase it. He has been unhappy ever since. Now, he is rejoining Rodgers in New York. It will be a miraculous health recovery if he suits up in Week 7 - Adams has been battling a hamstring injury all season.
The move screams of desperation for the Jets, who will also bail out the Raiders and take on the entire Adams contract. Rodgers' influence is amazing. This move clearly is a last ditch effort on the part of Joe Douglas to get his franchise back on track. After blowing a chance to win on Monday night against the Bills, the Jets are now 2-4.
The Miami Dolphins still have two games against the Jets this year and it will be interesting where both teams are when they do finally meet. If the Jets continue to blow games, the move to add Adams is going to look horrible.
The Jets have also given Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade
Elsewhere, Haason Reddick has refused to join the Jets after being traded to them in the offseason. There is speculation the Lions could be in play as a potential landing spot. They lost their top pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg this past weekend.
New York is putting all of their eggs into the Rodgers' basket, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamics work alongside Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson. Wilson has not shown a consistent rapport with Rodgers so far this year and Adams' arrival is going to make that worse.
The rest of the AFC East can sit back and watch as the Jets could implode after this move.