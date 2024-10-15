Rare Dolphins-Jets deal could help both teams after Davante Adams trade
By Brian Miller
The New York Jets are making a bold move by trading for Davante Adams. The Miami Dolphins need pass rush help, and the Jets are sitting on a veteran player who hasn't played a game for them.
According to multiple reports, the Jets have given Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade.
He fired his agents and hired Drew Rosenhaus, who not only lives in Miami but also represents quite a few of their players. If anyone could get a deal done between two division rivals, it would be him.
Why a rare Dolphins-Jets trade for Haason Reddick could help both teams
The Jets need to get rid of Reddick, who has been a thorn in their side from Day 1. The team may struggle to pay Reddick after the Adams trade, and there's an added twist.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Jets will owe the Philadelphia Eagles a 2026 second-round pick if they trade Reddick to an NFC team. Making a deal with an AFC team makes even more sense.
The Dolphins need an edge-rusher after losing Jaelan Philips for the year, and Bradley Chubb still remains a big question mark regarding his return.
New York will obviously hope another team would steps up, and there is no indication that the Dolphins will even bother to call them to get an asking price, but the Jets may not view Miami as a big threat to their season. Mike McDaniel's team has struggled in every game this year, even with Tua Tagovailoa.
Earlier this year, the Dolphins tried to trade for Matt Judon but failed.
Chris Grier reportedly hoped he could convince the New England Patriots to trade Judon to Miami, but they instead made a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
For the Dolphins, it may not be a matter of making a big move for Reddick or any other player. They need to get their season turned around or consider being sellers at the trade deadline in early November. Miami has two wins this season, and both of those games were ugly. Somehow, they are still in the AFC East race.
Miami is two games behind Buffalo, who has four wins. The Bills have played one more game than the Dolphins, and both teams will meet again soon. If the Dolphins can beat Buffalo in Orchard Park, they could balance the series, and the division could be wide open again.
Getting Reddick would help, but if Miami continues to lose, it really won't matter what they do.