Dolphins need to bench former Pro Bowler despite win over Patriots
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins decided to sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it seemed like an odd fit. After 12 weeks of football, that opinion hasn't changed.
Beckham's best days in the NFL are long gone. His addition to the Dolphins still feels like a Mike McDaniel fanboy moment, and that is fine. That said, with the season counting down, McDaniel should seriously consider leaving OBJ on the bench, maybe even inactive.
The Dolphins have a lot of talent on offense, and when it comes to throwing the ball, they can go to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith, and De'Von Achane. Beckham shouldn't be an outlet. His route-running isn't good, and he doesn't have the same hands he used to.
Dolphins need to give young receivers a chance ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.
Miami's best option is to get River Cracraft and Malik Washington more involved in the game plan. Both receivers offer something different to the Dolphins' offense and provide a better option than Beckham.
Beckham played more snaps than Cracraft in the Dolphins' win over the New England Patriots but made zero catches on three targets.
Cracraft is a much better route-runner than Beckham at this point, and he has made a career out of being a reliable outlet receiver for Tua Tagovailoa on third downs. Cracraft also gives everything as a blocker. Washington is a rookie who is faster than Beckham and could use the reps on the field.
Another change the Dolphins need to make comes at tight end with Julian Hill.
Nothing good happens with Hill on the field. He is an average blocker at best and not a reliable pass-catcher. The Dolphins should be using anyone other than Hill. It's time to start thinking about the rest of the season, and if they are hoping to get into a position to control their own destiny, they need reliable players. Hill is not that player.
Beckham has the experience to help this team win down the final stretch of the season, but he can't be relied upon to help them win on the field. Other players are in a better position to contribute but are losing opportunities.