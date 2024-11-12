It only took River Cracraft 1 drive to help Dolphins' offense reach its potential
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wasted no time exploiting a poor Los Angeles Rams secondary with a big opening drive touchdown, only their second opening TD charge of the season.
Miami took the opening kickoff and wasted no time connecting early with Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa connected twice with his receiver, one of them on 3rd-and-13, but it was a rookie Malik Washington who took an end-around pitch 20 yards for paydirt. It was the rookie's first NFL score.
The scoring play was highlighted by River Cracraft's block around the 10 that gave Washington the angle to get in. Cracraft has missed all season and was activated off IR earlier on Monday. He made plays in the preseason, and the Dolphins need him.
River Cracraft and Malik Washington combine for huge Dolphins TD
It's a great play by Washington, but without Cracraft's block, he likely doesn't score.
Cracraft has been an important missing piece in the Dolphins' offense, and he is picking up right where he left off. Out since training camp, Cracraft made his return known.
Tua went 4-for-4 on the drive. Defensively, the Dolphins made a big early statement with a Zach Sieler tackle five yards behind the line. Sieler has missed the last two games with an orbital fracture. He wasted no time making an early impact on his return.
Tyreek Hill was another key player on the drive. He took the attention of the Rams' defense, allowing Waddle to get wide open for a gain of 36 yards. Hill was questionable up to the start of the game with a wrist injury.
If the opening drive is any indication, the Dolphins may have found a much-needed groove they have been missing. They showed it last week against the Buffalo Bills and appear to be channeling the same energy this week.
A win tonight will move the Dolphins within two games of the seventh seed in the wild-card chase, whereas a loss will put them in the third slot of the 2025 NFL Draft and practicality will end their playoff hopes.