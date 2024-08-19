New angle of Tua Tagovailoa-River Cracraft Dolphins TD is absolutely bonkers
The preseason debut for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa quite literally could not have gone better. The former first-round pick, who put the pen to paper on a massive four-year extension this offseason, looked brilliant in the win over the Commanders.
Tagovailoa was out on the field for only one series, but goodness, it was as perfect as can be. Things were wrapped up with No. 1 connecting with veteran wideout River Cracraft for a sweet score. This wasn't any old touchdown, though, as Tagovailoa delivered a dime and his wideout made an unreal adjustment to come down with it. A new angle of the play makes it better, which you can watch at this link.
Tua Tagovailoa was brilliant in the preseason win over Washington
It's tough to watch that highlight and not get even more fired up for Week 1 of the season to arrive. Soon enough, the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to South Florida and Hard Rock Stadium is going to be ROCKING on Sept. 8.
Tagovailoa is ready to silence a lot of his haters, as there are still plenty of people out there who are arguing he didn't deserve his $212.4 million deal. When Tagovailoa is on his game, however, there's no denying he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Despite this being a preseason showdown, he looked quite great vs. Washington, even without Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. on the field with him. As for Cracraft, he's pushing for a roster spot and he's giving Mike McDaniel loads of reasons to keep him around for the '24 campaign.
The Dolphins have loaded up on both sides of the ball this offseason and they're hoping to go on a Super Bowl run. In order for that to happen, Tagovailoa is going to have to deliver more dimes like the one he delivered to Cracraft. Fans are confident those kinds of balls will be showcased this fall and winter.