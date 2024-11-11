Drew Rosenhaus provides Tyreek Hill injury update that could put season in jeopardy
By Brian Miller
It is no surprise by now that Tyreek Hill's ability to play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams is in question, and if he does play, he may be limited. Now, a new update adds more confusion to the situation.
The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver hurt his wrist during a joint practice way back in training camp. The injury has been nagging but not a major problem. Last week, he aggravated the issue and missed most of the practice sessions.
Mike McDaniel spoke on the subject this week multiple times with the media. He has been non-committal regarding Hill's status for MNF, but now, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is dropping what could be a bomb on Hill's season.
Tyreek Hill's agent adds more confusion to his injury status
Speaking with the excellent local sports broadcaster Josh Moser, Roshenhaus was asked about Hill's status for the game and about a circulating "rumor" that Hill may need surgery. Rosenhaus did not put that rumor to rest.
"You know he's going to give everything he has to play. Right now, he's questionable. This will be a game-time decision," said Rosenhaus.
Will Hill need surgery?
"That's not something I am prepared to discuss publicly," said Rosenhaus. "That's something that really will be internal between myself and Tyreek and his family and the team. Right now, I know he's focused on doing everything that he can to get ready to play in the game."
Rosenhaus's statement that they would keep the discussion in-house is not something fans wanted to hear, and maybe the Dolphins didn't need to have put it out into the universe. If the online rumors aren't true, Rosenhaus could have shut it down. Instead, his comments add to the conversation about Hill potentially needing the surgery.
If the Dolphins lose to the Rams, their season is over. Hill should get the surgery if it is needed, and he should be shelved for the rest of the year, giving him ample time to get back on the field at 100 percent health for next season. There doesn't need to be any risk of aggravating the problem further.
Hill may be questionable for MNF, but chances are he will try to play through whatever pain he has. Several close to Hill, including his agent and head coach Mike McDaniel, have said that he wants to play in the game, and he now stands as a literal game-time decision.
With the rumors of potential surgery, the Hill injury suddenly becomes worth watching over the next week.