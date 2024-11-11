Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins WR on MNF in Week 10
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Is he playing? That is the question.
Hill missed two practices this week with a wrist injury, and his status for Monday night is cloudy. Head coach Mike McDaniel was noncommittal about whether Hill would play. He was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about his chances.
Now, game day has arrived and fans are watching the inactive reports to find out if Hill will be on the field. The Dolphins won't release that until 90 minutes before the game.
The Dolphins would be smart to dress Hill and put him on the field if his wrist injury isn't something serious. He may have to adjust some of his blocking assignments in the running game, but his wrist won't keep him from running routes and drawing coverage.
Dolphins' decision on Tyreek Hill's status could come down to game time
This will be updated throughout the day when we learn new information, but right now, Hill's status remains uncertain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said it's "truly up in the air" for Monday Night Football.
The good news? Hill not only traveled with the team but participated in walk-throughs on Sunday, which provides some hope.
Reading the tea leaves from McDaniel's press conferences, it doesn't sound like the coach is too worried about Hill's status. McDaniel tends to have a hard time masking his emotions, and he was rather blasé about Hill when questioned. It doesn't make any sense to say Hill will or won't play until he absolutely has to; it's gamesmanship, but don't expect Rams coach Sean McVay to fall for it.
While we can't be certain what kind of statistical impact Hill might have, it will be more than surprising if he isn't active for the game, regardless of how often he plays. This game is important for the Dolphins, and if Hill is dealing with just pain, we can assume he will play.