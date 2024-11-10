Dolphins' uncertain Tyreek Hill injury update is concerning for MNF
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but there is growing concern that one of their star players may not be available, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a question mark.
Hill landed on the team's Thursday injury report with a wrist injury that kept him out of practice. He also missed the following practice, and Mike McDaniel needed to answer questions about the injury. Unlike with previous injuries this season, it seems like Hill is truly questionable to play.
When asked about the situation, head coach McDaniel didn't have a whole lot to say other than that they were monitoring the situation. He suffered this injury in the preseason but aggravated it this week.
"Managing something, just kind of was heating up so trying to have it cool down. He's doing everything possible. He's a competitor, so we'll see how he responds but just trying to get him to game day. He's prepared and if his body lets him, he'll play but we'll see," said McDaniel. "I wouldn't say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it."
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hill traveled with the team, but the Dolphins may not know until warmups whether he will be available. Pelissero called it "truly up in the air" whether he plays.
Hill has been dealing with minor injuries all season and has played through them. It would be surprising if he were inactive for the MNF game the Dolphins desperately need to win.
Dolphins have more concerns on their roster heading into Monday Night Football
Austin Jackson has been ruled out Monday, giving Kendall Lamm his first start of the season. It is unclear if Jackson will have surgery, per McDaniel, but he did say that he believes it would be a clean-up as opposed to a miss-the-rest-of-the-season situation. He followed that by saying it is too early to know.
A roster move is on the verge of happening. The Dolphins are set to bring River Cracraft back this week, and that means someone will lose their spot on the 53. If Jackson's injury is found to be more serious, his placement on IR would open that spot. Jevon Holland and Kader Kohou remain questionable, but McDaniel is more optimistic this week than last.