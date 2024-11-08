Latest Dolphins injury report provides key Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland updates
By Brian Miller
Entering Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are holding out hope for a victory that could keep their hopes alive, but several players need to be monitored.
Tyreek Hill landed on the injury report this week with a wrist injury. He did not practice on Friday, bringing into question his availability for Monday Night Football. The news on Jevon Holland was much better, and there is hope that he may be able to play after missing practice earlier in the week.
Holland was limited in practice, which is at least a step up from his earlier designation, but the bigger concern is definitely Hill. There won't be any new information from the Dolphins until Mike McDaniel meets with the press on Saturday. Chances are, McDaniel won't give too much away about what is ailing Hill.
The Dolphins also have some concerns with their offensive line.
Miami's offensive line has been playing excellent lately, and even Liam Eichenberg hasn't been bad, which means he will probably get extended by Chris Grier. Heading to Los Angeles to face the Rams, Miami needs to be healthy if it is going to turn around a 2-6 start.
Here is the Dolphins' updated injury report for Week 10:
Player
Position
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Dee Eskridge
WR
Personal
-
DNP
Tyreek Hill
WR
Wrist
-
DNP
Austin Jackson
OL
Knee
DNP
DNP
Terron Armstead
T
Rest/Knee
DNP
LP
Storm Duck
CB
Ankle
LP
LP
Julian Hill
TE
Shoulder
LP
LP
Jevon Holland
S
Hand/Knee
DNP
LP
Alec Ingold
FB
Calf
LP
LP
Robert Jones
OL
Knee
LP
LP
Kader Kohou
CB
Neck
LP
LP
Patrick McMorris
S
Calf
LP
LP
Emmanuel Ogbah
LB
Bicep
LP
LP
Zach Sieler
DL
Eye
LP
LP
Cam Smith
CB
Knee
-
LP
Tyus Bowser
LB
Knee
FP
FP
River Cracraft
WR
Shoulder
FP
FP
Calais Campbell
DL
Rest
DNP
-
Jordan Poyer
S
Rest
DNP
-
Dolphins look to have River Cracraft back on the field for Week 10's MNF matchup
After the Dolphins kept River Cracraft off the roster and field last week against the Bills, the shifty receiver, who hasn't played since suffering a preseason injury, was again a full participant in practice. If that holds for the rest of the week, he should be available to play against the Rams on Monday night.
The Dolphins are a better team when Cracraft is on the field. He is not a speedy player but is a good route-runner with safe hands. He also has Tua Tagovailoa's trust.
The Dolphins also are not sure about Cam Smith. The defensive back injured his knee at practice on Friday. He is listed on the injury report but was also listed as limited. It's not clear what his status will be this week, but we should know more after the Dolphins' final walkthrough practice.
Other news on injuries to watch heading into the weekend: Miami may have rookie safety Patrick McMorris available this week, who will return from injured reserve. The other injury to watch this week is Robert Jones, who was limited by a knee injury. Kader Kohou was also limited with a neck injury; he missed last week's game.