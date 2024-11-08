Phin Phanatic
Latest Dolphins injury report provides key Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland updates

Not good news, but it's early.

By Brian Miller

Arizona Cardinals v Miami Dolphins
Arizona Cardinals v Miami Dolphins / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
Entering Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are holding out hope for a victory that could keep their hopes alive, but several players need to be monitored.

Tyreek Hill landed on the injury report this week with a wrist injury. He did not practice on Friday, bringing into question his availability for Monday Night Football. The news on Jevon Holland was much better, and there is hope that he may be able to play after missing practice earlier in the week.

Holland was limited in practice, which is at least a step up from his earlier designation, but the bigger concern is definitely Hill. There won't be any new information from the Dolphins until Mike McDaniel meets with the press on Saturday. Chances are, McDaniel won't give too much away about what is ailing Hill.

The Dolphins also have some concerns with their offensive line.

Miami's offensive line has been playing excellent lately, and even Liam Eichenberg hasn't been bad, which means he will probably get extended by Chris Grier. Heading to Los Angeles to face the Rams, Miami needs to be healthy if it is going to turn around a 2-6 start.

Here is the Dolphins' updated injury report for Week 10:

Player

Position

Injury

Thu.

Fri.

Dee Eskridge

WR

Personal

-

DNP

Tyreek Hill

WR

Wrist

-

DNP

Austin Jackson

OL

Knee

DNP

DNP

Terron Armstead

T

Rest/Knee

DNP

LP

Storm Duck

CB

Ankle

LP

LP

Julian Hill

TE

Shoulder

LP

LP

Jevon Holland

S

Hand/Knee

DNP

LP

Alec Ingold

FB

Calf

LP

LP

Robert Jones

OL

Knee

LP

LP

Kader Kohou

CB

Neck

LP

LP

Patrick McMorris

S

Calf

LP

LP

Emmanuel Ogbah

LB

Bicep

LP

LP

Zach Sieler

DL

Eye

LP

LP

Cam Smith

CB

Knee

-

LP

Tyus Bowser

LB

Knee

FP

FP

River Cracraft

WR

Shoulder

FP

FP

Calais Campbell

DL

Rest

DNP

-

Jordan Poyer

S

Rest

DNP

-

Dolphins look to have River Cracraft back on the field for Week 10's MNF matchup

After the Dolphins kept River Cracraft off the roster and field last week against the Bills, the shifty receiver, who hasn't played since suffering a preseason injury, was again a full participant in practice. If that holds for the rest of the week, he should be available to play against the Rams on Monday night.

The Dolphins are a better team when Cracraft is on the field. He is not a speedy player but is a good route-runner with safe hands. He also has Tua Tagovailoa's trust.

The Dolphins also are not sure about Cam Smith. The defensive back injured his knee at practice on Friday. He is listed on the injury report but was also listed as limited. It's not clear what his status will be this week, but we should know more after the Dolphins' final walkthrough practice.

Other news on injuries to watch heading into the weekend: Miami may have rookie safety Patrick McMorris available this week, who will return from injured reserve. The other injury to watch this week is Robert Jones, who was limited by a knee injury. Kader Kohou was also limited with a neck injury; he missed last week's game.

