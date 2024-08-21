Dolphins receiver posts emotional message after yet another injury setback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be without another wide receiver, but it isn't clear how long that might be for.
River Cracraft is one of those wide receivers that shouldn't be in the NFL but he is. His grit and determination are always on display. He is the guy that is easy to root for because he isn't the flashy type of NFL player. He is like all of us and we can relate, so when a player like him goes down with an injury, it feels a little worse.
Cracraft made an fantastic catch to end the Dolphins' first drive against the Commanders with a touchdown. Miami fans didn't see him the rest of the night.
Mike McDaniel told the media that Cracraft suffered an "upper-body injury" that will see him miss "some time."
"It doesn't appear to be season-ending, but it will be some time," said McDaniel.
River Cracraft posts emotional message after suffering long-term injury
Cracraft took to social media to let fans know how he is doing.
The Dolphins have not put him on injured reserve at the time of this writing, but it seems more or less a formality at this point. They can still bring him back later in the season under new guidelines that allow two players to come off IR if placed during training camp. Regardless, not having Cracraft on the field is not good news.
Cracraft has spent two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 11 games in 2022 and 10 games last season. Availability is starting to become a concern. The Dolphins need players that can stay healthy, and unfortunately, Cracraft isn't one of those right now.
Should Cracraft go on IR, it will open a roster spot. Miami could opt to keep six receivers. If they choose to keep seven, the final spot will be interesting because Odell Beckham Jr. is still on the PUP list and Willie Snead was just put on injured reserve.