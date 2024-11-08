Concerning Tyreek Hill injury update could doom Dolphins' chances of saving season
By Brian Miller
What more can go wrong for the Miami Dolphins in 2024? Well, apparently, having Tyreek Hill dealing with a new injury seems appropriate.
Hill was added to the injury report on Friday and did not practice as he is dealing with a wrist injury. There is no indication that the injury is serious, but there is also nothing that says it isn't. Right now, it's a complete wait-and-see type of situation.
Losing Hill would not be good, but the Dolphins are better equipped to deal with losing Hill than say, Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins haven't leaned on Hill nearly as much as they have in the past two seasons. Jaylen Waddle would take on a bigger role, as would Odell Beckham, and Miami should get River Cracraft back this week.
Regardless, losing Hill would hurt the Dolphins' chances of defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
Tyreek Hill isn't good for Dolphins, but it's not time to panic yet
It would be defeating to finally have the pieces of the puzzle back together, only to lose one. The Dolphins need everyone to be available as they make a run at a nine-game win streak with the hopes of making the playoffs. Losing HIll would be a shot at that goal the team doesn't need.
While Hill's injury status is concerning ahead of a season-defining, must-win game, there's still time.
The Dolphins have an extra day to get him healthy, as they don't play until Monday Night Football. Friday's practice is the equivalent of Thursday's on a typical week. Hopefully, the Dolphins were just being cautious.
If the news is bad for this weekend, the Dolphins shouldn't change their game plan. The run game is what is going to carry the team down the stretch, and that won't change with Hill in or out of the game. What does change is the coverage the Rams would employ. Without Hill on the field, the Rams wouldn't have to necessarily play a two-deep safety coverage and could roll double coverage onto Waddle. It could also hurt Miami's run game.