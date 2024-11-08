Dolphins' Zach Sieler provides important injury update ahead of MNF vs. Rams
By Brian Miller
As the Miami Dolphins look to turn their season around this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, they are getting good news on one of their star defensive players.
Zach Sieler could play this week after missing the last two games with a fractured orbital bone that he suffered in a freak accident in practice. Sieler avoided the need for surgery, but he won't risk this happening again.
The Dolphins' top defensive lineman will be sporting a new look for the rest of his career. Sieler told the media that he will wear a visor on his helmet from now on, which makes sense as there is no need to risk getting poked in the eye again.
Dolphins get good news on Zach Sieler ahead of must-win game vs. Rams
Sieler has been tremendous for the Dolphins this season, and he hasn't missed a step without Christian Wilkins. Calais Campbell's arrival has a lot to do with that. Miami's defense needs to be better at stopping the run, and while they did well last week against the Buffalo Bills, it has been a problem this year. Losing Sieler didn't help.
The Dolphins' depth at DT isn't horrible, but the experience can be problematic. Regardless, Sieler has a chance to return this week, which would help Miami shut down the Rams' rushing attack and give the Dolphins better opportunity to get to Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is a tough veteran quarterback, but he isn't as mobile as some of the other quarterbacks Miami has faced the last few weeks. Collapsing the pocket should give the Dolphins enough opportunities for sacks this week.
The Dolphins could also get rookie seventh-round pick Patrick McMorris back on the field after designating him to return from injured reserve.
McMorris has missed his entire rookie season thus far. He will begin his 21-day practice window this week and could make an appearance as early as Monday night. The Dolphins need some depth at safety with Jevon Holland banged up. McMorris looked good in camp and preseason, but the next level can be tough for rookies. If he is activated this week, expect him to be active on the 53 Monday night. He will likely contribute on special teams and in situational defensive snaps.