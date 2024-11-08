4 keys for Dolphins to beat Rams and save season on MNF in Week 10
By Brian Miller
The postseason doesn't start until January, but it has arrived early for the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel's team must win this game to save its playoff dreams.
There is no magical formula that McDaniel can sprinkle into the drinks of his players to make them win; this is on all of them, working as a team toward one goal and winning one game at a time.
If Miami is going to come back from the West Coast with a win, it must play near-flawless football and, most of all, try to avoid shooting itself in the foot. Here are three keys to a Dolphins victory.
What Dolphins must do to beat Rams on Monday Night Football
Dolphins have to control the football and the clock
The Rams are not a team that will have big-play drives. They, too, are a ball-control team that takes what is in front of them. They move the chains well enough. They are ranked in the middle of the league in this department, averaging just under 30 minutes of possession per game. The Dolphins average 31:29 minutes of possession on the road, good for eighth in the league.
Miami must avoid relying on big plays to move the sticks. This can be done by following a similar formula from last week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami's offense was better than it had been all season and held the ball for almost 32 minutes. It will take a similar effort this week.
Dolphins secondary needs to play great on MNF
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is a seasoned veteran who will sit in the pocket as long as it takes to let a play unfold, and he isn't afraid to take a hit. He will take chances at times, which will give the Dolphins' defenders opportunities for takeaways. That being said, the duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp is dynamic.
The Dolphins may need to move Jalen Ramsey around, who is coming off an excellent game against the Bills. It will leave Kendall Fuller and another corner to cover the receiver Ramsey isn't on.
If Stafford has time in the pocket, he will pick apart the Dolphins' defense. This is why using Ramsey in a myriad of different roles and looks could be the key to success. If Ramsey can create timing issues, the burden won't be as tough for the secondary, but again, if Stafford has time and the Dolphins can't cover the quick receivers, they will nickel-and-dime the defense all day.
Running the ball again is the Dolphins' best chance at success
The Dolphins' offensive line has been playing their best football for more than a decade over the last five games, and they need to keep it up on Sunday. Tyreek Hill should have a big game against the Rams' secondary, but Miami has to commit to the run and let De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert wear them down to the point Hill can take over if needed.
McDaniel is going to have his patience tested on Monday night. It will be difficult for him not to throw to Hill and Jaylen Waddle often, but he has to stick with the run to control the game. If he can do that, the Rams won't be able to stick with Miami.
Smart football will win this game for the Dolphins, but overconfidence will lose it
The Dolphins want fans to believe they have a shot at getting back into the playoff chase. The Rams are a beatable team, even for the Dolphins on a long road trip, but the Rams are not the Bills, and there is no emotional tie to beat them like last week. Miami's emotions and drive were evident against the Bills, and it is easy to get hyped to play against a division rival who has owned you for the last eight years. The Rams don't carry that emotional weight.
For the Dolphins, it's about staying focused on what their job is. They have to shake off last week's loss, and if they truly believe they can climb back into the postseason picture, they can't play like their backs are up against the wall, or they will lose.
They have to come out on fire on both sides of the ball. Control what they can control and dictate the terms and flow of the game.
The Dolphins have to take care of the common sense stuff, the pre-snap penalties, the holds, special teams errors, fumbles, and they need to tackle at the point of contact. This game is simple for the Dolphins; just play smart football.