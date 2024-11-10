Sean McVay is fully aware how dangerous Dolphins are after Tua Tagovailoa's return
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams are trying to overcome slow starts to stay in the playoff hunt, making their Monday Night Football battle crucial for both teams.
Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't fooled by the Dolphins' 2-6 record. He understands the difference Tua Tagovailoa can make, who has completed 80.3 percent of his passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns in his two games back from injury.
McVay knows Mike McDaniel well, having worked together on the Washington Commanders' coaching staff alongside Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur. He also knows the Dolphins are a team that came close to winning their last two football games. With Tua Tagovailoa back in the fold, McVay knows this week's game won't be easy.
"Heck no," McVay said about the Dolphins' 2-6 record reflecting their performances. "Especially the spark that Tua has brought them the last couple of weeks. You look at two of the better teams in the NFL, the way they've played the last two weeks, in the Cardinals and Bills, and they're wire-to-wire with them."
"They've got great playmakers, they're really well coached, they've got great playmakers on defense," he added.
Dolphins' offense can lead them to huge victory over Rams on MNF
This is a critical game for both teams, more for the Dolphins, given their record. The Rams looked to be heading toward a "phoned-in" season when they started the season 1-4. There were rumors and speculation the Rams may trade off parts of their roster and start again next year, but they have won their last three games and are now only half a game behind the NFC West-leading Cardinals.
At 4-4, the Rams are holding on to their division chances, while the Dolphins, who have shocked everyone with their offensive output this year, or lack thereof, are hoping they can get something going and stay in the chase.
McVay will have his team prepared, but Miami has the talent offensively to create problems for the Rams' defense, and he knows that. As he said, he is looking at the Dolphins as a team that was without Tua for four weeks. As evidenced by their game last weekend, there is a lot of fight left in the Dolphins heading into the second part of the 2024 season.