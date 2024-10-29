Odell Beckham lit the match that might eventually burn his bridge with Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't seemed happy since he signed with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. If he wasn't then, he surely isn't happy now. After two games, Beckham doesn't have a single catch and only a few targets.
During Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, OBJ was open on a couple of plays but wasn't thrown the ball. That apparently didn't sit well with the veteran, who appeared to take a swipe at the Dolphins on X (formerly Twitter).
The Dolphins posted a video of OBJ getting ready to take the field. A commenter asked to have an edit of him running routes with zero catches.
Odell Beckham is probably regretting his decision to join the Dolphins
While Beckham's comments are clearly to the guy who posted the comment, it also sounded like a swipe at the Dolphins for not getting him the ball. Maybe that wasn't his intention, but it's hard not to read it that way.
Signing Beckham has been a mistake for the Dolphins since Day 1, and even he said he wasn't expecting to sign with anyone until after the season started because he knew he needed surgery. Beckham said Mike McDaniel wasn't bothered by the time he would miss. It seems like a "fanboy" signing now.
The fact that he has played the last two games, and the Dolphins have lost both, indicates that they should try to get him more involved, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The Dolphins have thrown more passes to Robbie Chosen and Malik Washington than to Beckham.
McDaniel said they are trying to get it all worked out, but in their minds, Beckham did well on Sunday despite not being targeted. He said there is stuff on film they need to look at and figure out how to maximize his use.
It might be different if the Dolphins were feeding the ball to River Cracraft, but he isn't back on the team yet. Miami added OBJ to give their offense another weapon, but so far, he isn't even working out as a decoy.