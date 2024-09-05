Odell Beckham sends a clear message to Dolphins with social media post
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't thrilled when the Miami Dolphins put him on the PUP list to start the season.
A new workout video shows just how much work the Dolphins' veteran wideout is putting in, and his new quarterback is very supportive of it.
Earlier in the week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped an unexpected bomb when he said he had not seen Beckham in over a week.
He asked someone off-camera if he was allowed to say that. There was speculation that Beckham may have left the team facility after being placed on the PUP list.
Beckham provided an update of his own.
Odell Beckham Jr. posts workout video with Tua Tagovailoa on social media
Beckham released a video of the leg work he is putting in on his Instagram page. Dave Furones of the Sun Sentinel shared the video on social media platform X, and the end shows a thrilled Tua Tagovailoa.
OBJ and Tua working out in the same building is great for building the unity needed for a long season. Both players will be vital to the Dolphins' 2024 success.
Beckham's contract is tied to many incentives, which may have been why he did not want the Dolphins to put him on the PUP list to start the season.
Miami needs Beckham to get back soon, as the wide receiver unit is not entirely healthy.
The Dolphins may have overplayed their hand with Odell when they signed him earlier in the offseason. He was injured at the time and has not been able to participate in practice drills since joining the team. The Dolphins hope that slowly bringing him into the fold will keep him healthy for the mid-to-late part of the season when they have been banged up considerably over the last several seasons.
If this video is any indication, things are starting to look really good for the Dolphins and Beckham. However, it also raises the question of why the Dolphins put him on the PUP list.