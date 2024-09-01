The wide receiver room could be a problem for the Miami Dolphins against the Jaguars
By Gaston Rubio
Week 1 of the NFL season is less than a week away. The Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 campaign with lots of familiar faces on offense and several new faces on defense.
Despite the new faces on defense, it's Miami’s wide receiver room that’s generating all the question marks. Miami restructured Tyreek Hill, extended Jaylen Waddle, and signed free agent Odell Beckham Jr. this past offseason. Yet after all these signings, Miami still doesn’t know who will be lining up at the wideout position come Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In 2023 the Jaguars were the 8th best cover defense in the NFL. This past offseason, Jacksonville went out and bolstered their secondary by extending Tyson Campbell and signing Darnell Savage and Ronald Darby.
Could Miami’s wide receiver room be more of a problem than a solution versus the Jaguars? An in-depth look at Miami’s roster shows the injury bug is hitting the Dolphins much earlier this season.
OBJ and River Cracraft were placed on the PUP list, making them unavailable until week 5. As of Wednesday, August 28th, Jaylen Waddle was practicing in a red non-contact jersey and is listed as questionable for week 1.
As you continue to go down the wide receiver depth chart Tyreek Hill is also listed as questionable for week 1, Anthony Schwarz is on injured reserve, and Braxton Berrios seems to be the only healthy wide receiver.
The Miami Dolphins are going to need at least one more wide receiver to dress in week one.
Most recently, Miami Claimed Grant Debose off waivers from the Packers and signed Robbie Chosen and D’Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad. Miami can take solace in the fact that Robbie Chosen knows the offense and could play if needed in Week 1.
Miami needs solutions in the wide receiver room and those answers need to go beyond Tyreek Hill. If Miami is to be a contender in 2024, Mike McDaniel needs to use all his healthy weapons on a consistent basis.
Could Dolphin fans be seeing a steady dose of Jonnu Smith? Could Coach McDaniel showcase De’von Achane? Time will tell how Miami overcomes this early season adversity.