Dolphins will face nightmare scenario if they make playoffs in Week 18

There is one more game to be played before we know if the Miami Dolphins will be playing postseason football.

Miami has battled back and overcome a 2-6 start and now must win one more against the New York Jets while hoping the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs' backups. It is a tall order, but no one expected the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the New York Giants in Week 17, either.

What happens if the Dolphins do sneak into the playoffs? Will they suddenly be healthy enough to compete and possibly win their first playoff game in 24 years? Well, it won't be easy, that's for sure.

In the first round, the Dolphins would have to do something they've managed only once on their previous 14 attempts: Beat the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins will face Bills in Wild Card Round if they make the playoffs in Week 18

If the Dolphins get into the playoffs, they will travel to Orchard Park to face the division-rival Bills. It will be cold and there could be snow, but they will have to find a way to beat a team that has completely dominated them for most of the Josh Allen era.

Two years ago, the Dolphins went into Buffalo and almost beat them with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. This year, they may have to with Tyler Huntley if Tua Tagovailoa isn't cleared to play.

Unfortunately, Buffalo is the "easy" game.

Chiefs would await Dolphins if they upset Bills in first round

If the Dolphins were to end their 24-year drought, they can look forward to another road game in Kansas City. Miami got smashed there in the opening round of the playoffs last year. The Chiefs have lost one game this year, and if Miami gets into the playoffs, that will not change.

From that divisional round, it could go in a number of directions depending on the outcomes of the other games. They could visit the Baltimore Ravens for the right to go to the Super Bowl, but the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers would all be in the mix.

Getting to the playoffs is the first step, but Miami only controls 50 percent of that chance. The mainstream media has been speculating the Chiefs will sit most of the starters against the Broncos.

That isn't great news for a Dolphins team desperately needing help from a team they hope to face in the playoffs.

