How the Dolphins can make the playoffs in Week 18 vs. the Jets

The Miami Dolphins were thrilled to get back to .500 on Sunday by defeating the Cleveland Browns. But now, the Dolphins still need to win one more game to make the playoffs.

The fact Miami is playing for a playoff spot in Week 18 is quite amazing in and of itself. The Dolphins were a 2-6 team earlier this season that nearly imploded multiple times along the way, and they still continued to do enough to stay in the chase. Now, it all comes down to the final weekend of the 2024 regular season for Miami.

The Dolphins will travel to MetLife Stadium, where they will take on the New York Jets next Sunday. The time and date has now been officially determined by the NFL, and while Miami is facing the Jets, Dolphins fans will also be watching the scoreboard to keep an eye on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, who also have an official start time to their game.

The NFL has decided to put both games in the 4:25 p.m. EST slot next weekend. The contest between the Dolphins and Jets will be televised on FOX, while the matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs will be broadcast on CBS.

For the Dolphins the formula is a simple one. Beat the Jets and hope the backups on the Chiefs roster can beat the Broncos. That won't be an easy task, but most of Kansas City's players who will be resting should be on the offensive side of the ball.

Miami Dolphins will travel to face Buffalo Billd in Wild-Card round if they get into the playoffs

The Chiefs can decide who they want to play the Bills in the first round. Buffalo locked up the second seed in Week 17 and will play the lowest seed in the first round of the playoffs. That will be the Dolphins if they can get in. Miami played the Chiefs last year in round one and the Bills in round one the year before. They lost both.

The biggest question this week will be whether or not Tagovailoa can play. Tagovailoa missed Week 17 with an aggravated hip injury. The Dolphins may be reluctant to start him against the Jets with the hopes of winning another game with Huntley. If they can pull that off, maybe Tagovailoa will be healthy for the postseason.



A lot will be on the line in Week 18 but the Dolphins managed to find a way to stay in the chase.

